Kazakhstan, U.S. Chamber of Commerce discuss expanding investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President for the Middle East, Türkiye and Central Asia at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, discussed expanding investment cooperation, the presidential press service reported.

During the meeting, Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to strengthen constructive engagement with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing the strategic nature of trade, economic, and investment ties between Kazakhstan and the United States.

The president also reiterated Kazakhstan's commitment to maintaining a favorable investment climate for U.S. businesses.

The two sides discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in critical minerals, energy, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, transport connectivity, advanced technologies, agriculture, and financial services.

For his part, Choksy highlighted the strong potential for further strengthening business ties and expressed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's readiness to implement joint projects in sectors of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.–Kazakhstan Business Council recently signed a memorandum of understanding on a strategic partnership following the Kazakhstan–United States Business Roundtable held in Astana.

Additionally, earlier, the presidential press service reported that Tokayev plans to meet US President Donald Trump at the end of this year.