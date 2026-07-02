Uzbekistan, Georgia presidents pledge to deepen bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili discussed further expanding the multifaceted relations between two countries, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan reports.

"The parties expressed satisfaction with the growing momentum in contacts between the parliaments, governments, and business communities of the two countries," the report says.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that this marks the first state visit by a President of Uzbekistan to Georgia in the past 23 years.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the growing momentum in contacts between the parliaments, governments, and business communities of the two countries.

Bilateral trade reached $270 million last year, while the number of joint projects and enterprises continues to grow. The first Georgian digital bank, TBC, is successfully operating in Uzbekistan. Direct flights connect Tashkent with Tbilisi and Batumi. In March this year, the Days of Georgian Culture were successfully held in the capital of Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was given to increasing bilateral trade, including through the effective use of the potential of the ports of Poti and Batumi.

The leaders also highlighted existing opportunities to expand cooperation in pharmaceuticals, the chemical industry, agriculture, transport, energy, digital technologies, and tourism.

They emphasized the importance of expanding interregional ties to promote business, tourism, and humanitarian exchanges.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited President Mikheil Kavelashvili to pay a visit to Uzbekistan.