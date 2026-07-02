Türkiye's Anadolu Group invests around $1 billion in Kazakhstan over 30 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Türkiye's Anadolu Group has invested around $1 billion in Kazakhstan over the past 30 years, Anadolu Group Chairman Kamil Yazici said, the presidential press service reported.

The statement was made during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Anadolu Group Chairman.

It was noted that the company has created more than 10,000 jobs in the country. Anadolu Group operates five beverage production plants in Kazakhstan and has begun construction of a sixth facility in the Aktobe region, with an investment volume of $100 million.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan is consistently pursuing a course of economic diversification, industrial modernization, and the development of high value-added production.

In this context, Kazakhstan expressed interest in further expanding Anadolu Group’s activities in the country, including export-oriented projects in the agro-industrial sector as well as other industries aimed at innovation and sustainable economic growth.

The two sides discussed prospects for further development of investment cooperation and the implementation of joint projects across various sectors of the economy.