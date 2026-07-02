Azerbaijan hosts next meeting on legal examination and legislative initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The next meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Center for Legal Examination and Legislative Initiatives was held on July 1 of this year.

This was reported by the press service of the center.

The meeting presented the report on the center's activities for the first half of 2026, and discussed the tasks arising from the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 700 dated June 25, 2026, "On measures related to the reorganization of the activities of a number of public legal entities established on behalf of the state".

Opening the meeting with an introductory speech, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Gunduz Karimov, informed the participants about the issues on the agenda.

Then, the Executive Director of the Center, Samir Mahmudov, provided the participants with detailed information on the activities of the center for the first half of the current year, the organization of its work, the formation of personnel, as well as the work done in relation to its areas of activity, future goals, and plans.

After that, the Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Law and Human Rights, Mahammad Guluzade, made a speech and provided information on the activities, projects, and upcoming plans carried out during the first half of the current year.

The meeting also discussed the work and achievements of the Center in previous periods, and touched upon issues related to its reorganization as a budget organization by decree No. 700 of the President of Azerbaijan dated June 25, 2026, and the organization of its further activities in accordance with new challenges.

During the event, it was noted that the measures implemented by the center during the past period have made a significant contribution to the formation of a unified approach in norm-setting activities, improving the quality of legal acts, and improving the legislative process.

It was also noted that the center has successfully achieved the set goals in a short period of time, established effective cooperation relations with relevant state bodies, and ensured the implementation of the set tasks at a high level.

Confidence was expressed that the center will continue its activities in the field of legal examination and legislative initiatives.

Besides, an exchange of views was held on issues related to the current activities of the center and the Institute, and plans and goals for the next year were discussed.

In conclusion, the activities of the center and the institute for the first half of 2026 were considered satisfactory by the members of the Supervisory Board.