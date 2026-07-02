Tokayev highlights Kazakhstan's push to attract investment in critical minerals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kazakhstan is creating favorable conditions for cooperation with leading global companies in the critical minerals sector, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As the presidential press service reported, he made the statement during the 38th plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council in Astana.

"Critical minerals are becoming a key strategic resource of the new industrial era. In response to global changes, Kazakhstan is consistently improving its regulatory framework and industry governance mechanisms, creating the most favorable conditions for cooperation with leading global companies. We have launched the Unified Subsoil Use Platform, which has automated 22 public services related to licensing and monitoring compliance with subsoil users' obligations," the president said.

Tokayev noted that more than 4.7 million archival geological documents and materials, previously available only in paper and magnetic formats, have already been digitized and transferred to the country's unified national digital geological database.

"In addition, we have begun using artificial intelligence to accelerate the conversion of historical geological data into modern machine-readable formats. As part of the initiative to establish a Regional Rare Earth Research Center in Astana, we are creating a single hub that will provide international investors with high-precision geological data," the president said.