Uzbekistan advances trade and investment agenda in Georgia talks

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Uzbekistan, Georgia move to deepen trade and investment ties ahead of high-level visit.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade following Minister Laziz Kudratov’s visit to Tbilisi, which took place from June 30 through July 1.

According to the ministry, Laziz Kudratov held a series of meetings with Georgian officials during his visit, including with Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, transportation, and logistics.

The ministry notes that the talks also focused on preparations for signing a package of bilateral agreements designed to strengthen collaboration in these sectors, as well as arrangements for the 11th session of the Uzbekistan–Georgia Intergovernmental Commission, scheduled to be held in Georgia this autumn.

In parallel, Uzbek representatives held meetings with executives from 22 leading Georgian companies and organizations, resulting in agreements to advance investment and industrial cooperation projects across manufacturing, construction, logistics, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, and construction materials production.

A key part of the discussions centered on expanding financial cooperation and improving investment support mechanisms.

"Particular attention was devoted to strengthening financial cooperation and investment support mechanisms. The parties discussed the further expansion of TBC’s operations in Uzbekistan, the establishment of an investment platform to mobilize financing from international financial institutions and investment funds, as well as the creation of a dedicated Fund to support industrial cooperation projects," the ministry said in the statement.

The meetings come as Uzbekistan and Georgia continue to strengthen economic ties, with both countries seeking to expand trade flows and enhance regional connectivity through transport and logistics partnerships.