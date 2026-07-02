Alena Aliyeva attends “Patterns of Time” fashion show held at Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. A fashion show titled "Carpet Museum Fashion Show: Patterns of Time" was held at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum on July 1.

Alena Aliyeva attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Amina Malikova said that, for the first time in the museum's history, local designers had created new fashion collections inspired by the patterns of Azerbaijani carpets preserved in the museum's exhibitions and collections.

Thanking the designers who joined the project, Malikova said: "From the moment we first invited them, they embraced the initiative with great enthusiasm and worked side by side with the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum team for six months. They conducted research in our collections, studied historic carpet samples, and the collections presented today are the result of that dedicated work."

Malikova noted that the event, held in accordance with a relevant order signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the birth of the prominent scholar, carpet expert, and artist Latif Karimov.

Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova said that Azerbaijani carpets are unique works of art that have preserved the aesthetic taste, worldview, way of life, and spiritual values of the Azerbaijani people for centuries. She noted that every pattern, color, and composition is not only an artistic element but also a reflection of the country's history, national identity, and cultural memory.

The deputy minister said that preserving national heritage requires not only protecting it but also reinterpreting it in ways that resonate with contemporary audiences. In this regard, she emphasized the growing role of the creative industries, particularly design and fashion, in promoting national heritage. According to her, the collections presented at the show demonstrate that when tradition and innovation come together, cultural heritage is revitalized, reaches a wider audience, and remains relevant.

A specially produced video about the project was then screened.

The project aims to present the rich national and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people through the language of contemporary fashion and has brought together some of the country's leading fashion designers on a single creative platform.

The fashion show showcased Azerbaijan's rich carpet-weaving traditions, national ornaments, and ancient symbols through a modern aesthetic perspective. One of the project's principal sources of inspiration was the creative legacy of the prominent scholar, carpet expert, and artist Latif Karimov, whose 120th birth anniversary is being commemorated this year. The participating designers creatively incorporated the carpet compositions, patterns, color harmonies, and artistic principles developed by Karimov into their contemporary clothing collections.

A total of 116 garments created by 14 professional fashion designers—Fakhriyya Khalafova, Gulnara Khalilova, Leyla Ahmadova, Yegane Sadigova, Matanat Bayramova, Khayala Masimova, Sabina Zulalova, Leyla Babazade, Gunay Aliyeva, Shabnam Bayramova, Ajami Azer, Kubra Nuriyeva, Afaq Ismayilzade, and Khayala Bayramova—were presented as part of the fashion show.

The project's main goal is to promote the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, preserve the country's national and cultural heritage and pass it on to future generations, and present that heritage to a wider audience through contemporary forms of artistic expression.