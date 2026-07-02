Azerbaijan's foreign minister holds meeting with UN special envoy on road safety

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Foreign Minister of Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, has met with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Road Safety, Jean Todt, visiting the country.

This was reported by the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the report, during the meeting, views were exchanged on the current cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the UN, issues of international cooperation in the field of road safety, as well as global initiatives in this direction.

Bayramov provided details on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals by Azerbaijan, the development of a safe, sustainable and modern transport system, as well as the consistent reforms implemented to ensure road safety. In this context, the work done in the field of modernization of transport infrastructure, application of digital solutions, and strengthening road safety was emphasized.

The minister also highlighted the implementation of high-level road and infrastructure projects throughout the country, especially in the liberated territories.

Todt briefed on the activities carried out as the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General, the measures taken to prevent road accidents, and strengthen international cooperation in this area. He highly appreciated the measures implemented by Azerbaijan in the field of road safety and the progress achieved, and stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in this direction.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.