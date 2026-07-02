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U.S. flag colors illuminate Baku Olympic Stadium

Azerbaijan News 2 July 2026 16:09 (UTC +04:00)
U.S. flag colors illuminate Baku Olympic Stadium
Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan has thanked Azerbaijan for illuminating the Olympic Stadium in Baku in the U.S. flag colors.

This is reflected in a publication posted on the embassy's official social media account.

According to the publication, as the U.S. prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its independence on July 4, it was a great pleasure to see Baku's magnificent Olympic Stadium lit up in the red, white, and blue of the U.S. flag on June 30.

"This thoughtful gesture reflects the enduring friendship between the people of the United States and Azerbaijan," the publication noted.

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