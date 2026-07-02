KazMunayGas, Baker Hughes discuss localizing oil field services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. KazMunayGas and Baker Hughes have discussed plans to expand the localization of oilfield services and equipment manufacturing in Kazakhstan.

This was reported by Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company, KazMunayGas, following a meeting between Chairman Askhat Khassenov and Baker Hughes President and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli in Astana.

"KazMunayGas and its partners in major oil and gas projects are working to gradually increase the participation of domestic engineering companies and manufacturers in service operations and the production of equipment and spare parts," the company said.

According to KazMunayGas, the discussions focused on involving Kazakh engineering enterprises in the localization of services and manufacturing to increase domestic value creation.

The company noted that Baker Hughes plans to deepen cooperation with several local manufacturers, including West Kazakhstan Machine Building Company, Atyrauenergoremont, and KIOS, as part of its localization program in Kazakhstan.

Baker Hughes has been one of Kazakhstan's longstanding technology partners in the oil and gas sector, supplying equipment and services for the country's largest oil fields, including Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak. In recent years, cooperation has increasingly shifted toward localizing production, expanding maintenance capabilities, and involving Kazakh manufacturers in the company's regional supply chain.

Localization has become a key priority for Kazakhstan's energy policy. The government is working with international suppliers to establish domestic production of high-value oil and gas equipment, while encouraging long-term partnerships between global technology companies and local engineering firms to increase local content and reduce reliance on imports.

Meanwhile, Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is a global energy technology company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and London, UK. Operating in over 120 countries with 55,000 employees, it provides products, services, and digital AI advancements across the energy and industrial value chain.