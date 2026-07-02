Azerbaijan presents report on its army's peacekeeping operations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The presentation ceremony of the "Report on the peacekeeping operations of the Azerbaijani Army" was held jointly organized by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Center for the Analysis of International Relations (AIR), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the Board of the AIR, Farid Shafiyev, Major General Elchin Abdullayev, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Abdulla Abdullayev, Head of the Planning and Coordination Department of the same department, MPs, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, and other guests.

In his speech, Shafiyev said that Azerbaijan already has the status of a middle power, which is the result of the consistent state policy implemented over the past 30 years.

According to him, the basis of the strengthening of Azerbaijan's international position is the liberation of lands from occupation, economic development, successful diplomacy, and a strong army.

"The main issue of the country is its defense and security. Neither economic development nor social welfare is possible if people don't live in safe conditions. Therefore, the Azerbaijan Army is the basis of all these successes," he stressed.

Shafiyev noted that joint scientific research is being conducted between the AIR and the Ministry of Defense on the 44-day Second Karabakh War and other military-political issues, and the presented report is the result of this cooperation.

Elchin Abdullayev said that the Azerbaijani Army has been contributing to international peace, security, and stability for many years.

According to him, Azerbaijani military personnel are successfully operating in missions in Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq, and currently in the UN mission in South Sudan.

"Representatives of the Azerbaijani Army have demonstrated high professionalism and responsibility. This participation means not only the fulfillment of Azerbaijan's international obligations, but also an increase in the prestige of the Azerbaijani Army and the formation of new cooperation opportunities," the major general said.

He added that the army-building and modernization reforms implemented under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev ensure a further increase in the combat readiness of peacekeeping units.

Speaking later, Abdulla Abdullayev emphasized that Azerbaijani military personnel have successfully fulfilled important tasks such as protecting strategically important facilities, ensuring the safety of the civilian population, and supporting humanitarian activities within the framework of peacekeeping missions.