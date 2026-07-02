Kazakhstan, AD Ports Group discuss expanding Caspian transit and Middle Corridor potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and AD Ports Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi discussed prospects for expanding the transit and transport potential of the Caspian region within the framework of the Middle Corridor development, the presidential press service reported.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 38th plenary session of the Foreign Investors’ Council in Astana.

Tokayev noted that AD Ports Group has established itself as one of the world’s leading operators in maritime transport and port infrastructure development.

The president highlighted that during his recent official visit to Brussels, the leadership of the European Union and representatives of the European business community expressed readiness to increase cargo flows along the Middle Corridor, recognizing it as one of the key transport arteries linking Asia and Europe.

Particular attention was paid to the activities of joint ventures in freight transportation, as well as the development of port infrastructure, including the construction of grain and cargo terminals.

Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, in turn, reaffirmed the group’s strategic interest in long-term cooperation and strengthening partnerships in the region.

AD Ports Group is a global trade, logistics, and maritime company headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

The Middle Corridor is a multimodal trade route connecting Asia and Europe through several countries in the region and serving as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors. The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries before crossing the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, ultimately reaching Europe. It is a land-based transport route that bypasses longer maritime routes, linking the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with European markets.