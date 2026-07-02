Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of regional branch of Stray Animal Care Center in Yevlakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, attended the opening of the regional branch of the newly established Stray Animal Care Center in the city of Yevlakh.

Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself with the conditions created at the Center and toured the facilities designated for the reception, examination, treatment, vaccination, sterilization, and rehabilitation of stray animals.

Established on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, the regional branch aims to provide care for stray animals, ensure sanitary and epidemiological safety, organize the registration, examination, and treatment of animals, and carry out preventive and other veterinary-sanitary measures.

The complex, covering a total area of 2.5 hectares, includes a clinic equipped with modern medical equipment, dedicated sections for the observation and treatment of animals, as well as administrative and auxiliary buildings, including a quarantine facility.

The new center in Yevlakh will operate as the regional branch of the Stray Animal Care Center under the Baku City Executive Authority. An assessment of the situation regarding stray animals in the country's regions demonstrated the need to expand these services beyond the capital. The establishment of the Yevlakh branch took into account the city's strategic geographical location at the intersection of major transport routes connecting different regions of Azerbaijan. The regional branch will enable a faster response to reports concerning stray animals in Yevlakh and the surrounding cities and districts.