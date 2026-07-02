SOCAR calls BTC operatorship important milestone for Azerbaijan's energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Operatorship of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline represents an important milestone for Azerbaijan’s energy sector.

This was announced by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), citing SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf's remarks duringa ceremony held at the Sangachal Terminal to mark the 20th anniversary of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil export pipeline, as well as the transfer of BTC operatorship and the common operatorship of the BTC and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) systems to SOCAR.

According to SOCAR, in his speech, Najaf described the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline as one of the most significant achievements of Azerbaijan’s modern energy strategy, founded by National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He noted that BTC had established a strategic energy corridor linking the Caspian region to the Mediterranean via the Black Sea basin and fundamentally transformed the model for bringing Caspian energy resources to international markets.

Highlighting that the transfer of BTC operatorship, as well as the common operatorship of the BTC and SCP systems, to SOCAR represents another important milestone in the development of Azerbaijan’s energy sector, Najaf emphasized that this significant achievement demonstrates the extensive operational experience and professional capabilities built by SOCAR over more than 30 years.

Addressing the event, Gio Cristofoli, bp’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, spoke about BTC’s achievements over the past 20 years, the project’s international significance, and bp’s long-standing role as operator. He expressed confidence that SOCAR would successfully maintain the existing high standards of safety, reliability, and operational excellence in pipeline operations and emphasized that close and long-term cooperation with SOCAR and the other partners would be further strengthened.

Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov stated that over the past 20 years, the BTC pipeline has made a significant contribution not only to the development of Azerbaijan’s energy sector but also to the country’s sustainable economic growth and the strengthening of regional cooperation. Acknowledging bp’s successful performance as operator of the pipeline over the past two decades, he emphasized that the transfer of operatorship to SOCAR is a logical outcome of the professional expertise and operational capabilities developed through many years of international partnership.

Deputy Minister of Energy Kamal Abbasov noted that BTC holds special significance as a symbol of regional cooperation and reliable international partnership. He stressed that the project’s value is measured not only by the volumes of oil transported over the past two decades, but also by the trust, cooperation, and long-term partnerships it has fostered among countries, companies, and people across the region.

Elkhan Sultanov, bp’s Pipeline Operations Manager and a veteran oil professional, stated that he had been involved in the BTC project since its early stages and expressed his satisfaction at continuing to contribute to its successful operation during this new phase of operatorship under SOCAR. He emphasized that ensuring the safe, reliable, and efficient operation of the pipeline remains the highest priority.

At the end of the ceremony, Najaf and Cristofoli pressed the symbolic control button signifying the transfer of BTC operatorship and the common operatorship of the BTC and SCP systems to SOCAR.