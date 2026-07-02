Uzbekistan, Georgia deepen business ties ahead of presidential visit

Photo: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Business leaders from Uzbekistan and Georgia met for the latest session of the Uzbekistan–Georgia Business Council, as both sides seek to deepen trade, investment and industrial cooperation ahead of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s state visit to Georgia.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan following the meeting held in Tbilisi on July 1.

The meeting brought together Odilkhon Rustamov, Giorgi Pertaia and leading business representatives from both countries.

Talks focused on expanding trade and economic ties, strengthening industrial cooperation, launching new investment projects and increasing direct partnerships between businesses.

Trade between the two countries has grown steadily in recent years. Bilateral trade rose from $89 million in 2017 to $267.6 million in 2025, according to officials. Uzbekistan’s exports to Georgia reached $77.2 million last year, while imports totaled $190.4 million.

"Participants emphasized that more effective use of the free trade regime and transport-logistics opportunities could help increase bilateral trade to $1 billion in the future," Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

The sides also reviewed concrete opportunities for joint projects in pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, chemicals, construction materials, agricultural processing, textiles, winemaking and transport-logistics.

B2B meetings held alongside the event provided companies with an opportunity to identify new partners, discuss prospective projects and negotiate practical agreements.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to intensify dialogue between business communities, support joint investment initiatives and continue practical cooperation under the framework of the Business Council.

The meeting underscores growing economic ties between Uzbekistan and Georgia as both countries look to expand regional trade and connectivity.