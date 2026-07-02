Türkiye intends to join European payment system SEPA

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Türkiye has officially notified the European Payments Council (EPC) of its interest in joining the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

This was stated in a joint statement following the meeting of the high-level economic dialogue between the EU and Türkiye.

The parties noted that Türkiye's potential participation in the system will make cross-border payments faster, safer, and cheaper, and will also facilitate the development of trade and investment cooperation between Türkiye and the European Union.

The document was adopted on Thursday in Istanbul following a meeting chaired by European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis and Turkish Minister of Finance and Treasury Mehmet Simşek.

The joint statement emphasizes that, in the context of increasing geopolitical fragmentation and persistent risks to the global economy, reliable and mutually beneficial partnerships are particularly important. The parties also noted that Türkiye remains a candidate country for EU membership and one of the European Union's key partners.