Uzbekistan, MBK Holding explore joint AI and tech projects

Photo: The Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies held talks with Qatar-based MBK Holding, to discuss expanding strategic cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and innovation.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan following the meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and Sheikh Mansoor bin Khalifa Al Thani, chairman of Qatar-based MBK Holding.

The meeting focused on deepening collaboration in AI development, digital infrastructure, scientific research commercialization, information technology investment and workforce training, as Uzbekistan continues to position itself as a regional technology hub.

The sides also reviewed Uzbekistan’s potential to become a leading center for artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies in Central Asia and the CIS, while exploring opportunities to involve the country’s young specialists in international technology projects.

“The parties discussed expanding AI education and training, creating new high-value jobs, and strengthening Uzbekistan’s role in the regional digital economy,” the ministry said in a statement.

Particular attention was given to deploying artificial intelligence solutions across healthcare, education and public administration, as well as increasing cooperation with global technology companies operating in Uzbekistan.

The talks also addressed new approaches to commercializing scientific research, with a focus on bringing innovative technologies developed by Uzbek researchers to international markets.

The sides explored plans to establish joint ventures, support high-potential startups and develop export-oriented AI products as part of broader efforts to build a sustainable innovation ecosystem linking science, education and industry.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to advance practical cooperation through joint projects and expand the long-term strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and MBK Holding.

The discussions come as Uzbekistan accelerates efforts to attract foreign investment into its technology sector and strengthen its position as a digital and artificial intelligence hub in the region.