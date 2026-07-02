Kazakhstan and Presight sign transport infrastructure digitalization agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport and the UAE's Presight have signed a term sheet on cooperation in the digitalization of the country's transport infrastructure.

As reported by the country's Ministry of Transport, the agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 38th plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council under the President of Kazakhstan.

The document was signed by Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Damir Kozhakhmetov and Presight Chief Executive Officer Thomas Pramotedham.

"The agreement outlines the key areas of cooperation aimed at the digital transformation of transport infrastructure, the deployment of advanced technological solutions, and the exchange of international expertise in intelligent transport systems," the ministry said.

As part of the partnership, the two sides will explore the application of artificial intelligence, video analytics, and big data technologies to improve the management and operation of transport infrastructure.

The ministry said implementation of the agreement will combine international expertise with advanced technological solutions to support the further development of Kazakhstan's transport sector, enhance the efficiency of transport infrastructure management, and strengthen transport flow monitoring and control.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Presight specializes in AI-powered big data analytics and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in more than 17 countries across five continents, providing technologies for governments and critical industries.