Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan reaffirm commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan have reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation across a broad range of areas.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev on July 1, held as part of the minister's official visit to Türkiye.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, the sides noted the strong momentum of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations and underscored the importance of maintaining regular contacts at the highest and high levels.

Moreover, the ministry notes that, in the course of the meeting, Jeenbek Kulubaev conveyed greetings and best wishes from Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and expressed gratitude for the warm reception.

Particular attention was given to cooperation within the framework of the United Nations, the Organization of Turkic States, and other international organizations.

The Kyrgyz side expressed appreciation to Türkiye for supporting Kyrgyzstan's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in turn, congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election and wished the country success in fulfilling its responsibilities.

The parties also emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation within the Turkic world and coordinating efforts on international security issues.

At the conclusion of the talks, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to further develop the comprehensive strategic partnership and ensure the consistent implementation of previously reached agreements.

The outcomes of the meeting signal continued momentum in Kyrgyzstan–Türkiye relations, with both sides expected to accelerate the implementation of previously reached agreements, expand cooperation in trade, investment, regional security, and international diplomacy, and further strengthen coordination within the United Nations, the Organization of Turkic States, and other multilateral platforms.