Uzbekistan, Japan discuss preparations for Keidanren delegation visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Uzbekistan and Japan are preparing for an upcoming visit by a delegation from Keidanren, Japan’s biggest business federation, as the two countries seek to deepen trade and investment cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Davron Vakhabov, head of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and Shinichiro Nakamura, Japan’s acting chargé d’affaires in Uzbekistan.

The talks focused on preparations for the upcoming Keidanren delegation visit, which is expected to serve as a platform for expanding bilateral economic and investment ties.

Keidanren, also known as the Japan Business Federation, represents more than 1,600 major companies and over 100 industry associations, making it one of Japan’s most influential business organizations.

“The parties discussed prospects for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as implementing joint projects in information technology, energy, finance and logistics,” the Chamber said in a statement.

Particular attention was given to attracting Japanese expertise and advanced technologies in artificial intelligence, water management, food security and smart technologies.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to work closely to ensure the successful organization of the Keidanren delegation’s visit and to strengthen business-to-business cooperation between Uzbek and Japanese companies.

The planned visit comes as Uzbekistan continues to seek greater foreign investment and technological cooperation with key Asian partners.