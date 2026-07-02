Kazakhstan invests over $35 billion in transport infrastructure over past 15 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kazakhstan has invested more than $35 billion in the development of its transport and logistics infrastructure over the past 15 years, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As the presidential press service reported, he made the statement during the 38th plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council in Astana.

Tokayev described the transport and logistics sector as a key pillar of Kazakhstan's long-term development strategy.

"Thirteen major international transport corridors pass through Kazakhstan, making our country a vital link in transcontinental supply chains. Around 85% of all rail freight traffic between China and Europe transits through Kazakhstan, underscoring our pivotal role in advancing global trade and transport connectivity," the president said.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan is making large-scale investments to further strengthen these advantages, including the construction of thousands of kilometers of new railway lines and the continued development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

At the same time, the President stressed that modern logistics requires not only high-quality infrastructure but also advanced digital solutions. Tokayev noted that since the end of last year, Kazakhstan has been rolling out the Smart Cargo unified digital platform, which operates as a one-stop shop for customs, logistics, and commercial services.

"The platform integrates all key procedures into a single digital environment, significantly reducing administrative barriers and transit times. At the initial stage, transit operations along the China-Uzbekistan route have already been fully digitalized, while border-crossing procedures have been moved to an electronic format, making international freight transport faster, more transparent, and more predictable. As a result, transit through Kazakhstan has become more efficient, cost-effective, and reliable for international businesses operating across Eurasia," Tokayev said.