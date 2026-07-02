Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss new agricultural investment projects

Photo: The Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. A delegation led by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Qahramon Yuldashev is continuing a working visit to Georgia aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector and advancing new investment projects.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

As part of the visit, Uzbek officials held talks with Mariam Kvrivishvili to discuss broadening cooperation in agriculture and implementing joint investment initiatives.

“The parties discussed practical steps to strengthen agricultural cooperation and develop new areas of partnership between the two countries,” Uzbekistan’s Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

In a separate meeting, the Uzbek delegation held talks with Nutrimax Supervisory Board Chairman Beka Bekaya on plans to launch an investment project in Uzbekistan focused on producing feed for aquaculture and livestock.

The project envisions the creation of a production line with an annual capacity of 50,000 tons, aimed at supplying high-quality feed to Uzbekistan’s fisheries sector, reducing production costs and improving efficiency.

The sides also visited Nutrimax production facilities in Georgia, where they reviewed the company’s manufacturing operations and modern automated equipment.

The visit highlights growing efforts by Uzbekistan and Georgia to move from practical agricultural cooperation toward a broader strategic partnership, as both sides look to deepen trade and investment ties across key sectors.

Founded in 2009, Nutrimax is one of Georgia’s leading compound feed exporters, with annual production capacity exceeding 100,000 tons.