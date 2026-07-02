Turkmenistan, Kenya discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Turkmenistan and Kenya discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

This was published in a press release issued by the Turkmen foreign ministry following a meeting between Speaker of the Mejlis Dunyagozel Gulmanova and Kenya's newly appointed Ambassador to Turkmenistan, John Maina Mwangi.

"Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kenya confirmed their readiness to intensify productive cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, primarily within the framework of the UN and other international organizations," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the sides also reviewed prospects for strengthening ties with African countries, noting Turkmenistan's interest in expanding cooperation with the continent.

The ambassador was briefed on Turkmenistan's foreign policy priorities and the work of the national parliament in modernizing the country's legislative framework, the report says.

Mwangi reaffirmed his commitment to promoting closer relations between the two countries during his diplomatic mission, the ministry added.

For reference, Turkmenistan and Kenya have maintained diplomatic relations since 1993, though bilateral engagement has remained limited. In recent years, both countries have shown greater interest in expanding contacts as Turkmenistan broadens its cooperation with African states and Kenya strengthens its outreach to Central Asia.

The two countries share an interest in cooperation through multilateral platforms, particularly the United Nations, where both have supported initiatives related to sustainable development, climate action and South-South cooperation.

While trade between Turkmenistan and Kenya remains modest, it is leaving room for future cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, transport, textiles and energy.