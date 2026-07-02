Azerbaijan secures role as strategic hub between East and West – BSTDB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijan has established itself as a strategic hub connecting the East and West, and the North and South, President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), Serhat Köksal, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event

He made the statement during the BSTDB business forum in Baku.

"Today, Azerbaijan is at a crucial stage in its economic development. Over the past decades, the country has transformed into a dynamically developing economy with strong institutions, modern infrastructure, and an increasingly diversified industrial base. Azerbaijan has established itself not only as a leading producer of energy resources but also as a strategic hub connecting East and West, North and South. This is a country that understands that interconnectedness is not just about transport corridors and logistics, but also about creating new opportunities, uniting markets, and ensuring prosperity," Köksal said.

According to him, the country’s efforts to diversify its economy beyond the hydrocarbon sector, develop non-oil industries, support entrepreneurship, and strengthen regional connectivity have opened up new opportunities for investment and cooperation.

"Equally important is that these efforts were guided by a clear vision and supported by institutions capable of bringing ambitious plans to life. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank is honored to accompany Azerbaijan on this journey. Our partnership with the country has lasted for more than two decades and is based on mutual trust, shared goals, and a common belief in the transformative power of private sector development,” the BSTDB president said.

Meanwhile, the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is an international financial institution headquartered in Thessaloniki, Greece. As the financial pillar of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), it promotes regional economic development, cross-border cooperation, and intra-regional trade.