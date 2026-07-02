Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of new school building in Yevlakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. On July 1, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, attended the opening of the new building of Secondary School No. 5 named after Samad Vurghun during her visit to the city of Yevlakh.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev briefed Leyla Aliyeva on the school's history, the conditions created there, and the educational opportunities it offers. He noted that the old school building was demolished in January 2024, and construction of the new building began on the same site. The new school is designed to accommodate 528 students. It provides all the necessary modern teaching facilities in line with contemporary standards.

Leyla Aliyeva toured the school's library, informatics, biology and chemistry classrooms, technology room, preschool classrooms, canteen, and sports hall.

The modern educational infrastructure created in the new school building will enable students to receive a quality education and further develop their knowledge and skills, while also supporting more effective teaching.

Leyla Aliyeva met with the school staff, wished them success, and posed for commemorative photos.