Qatar, Pakistan mediators report positive progress in U.S.-Iran talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Mediators from Qatar and Pakistan achieved positive progress during separate meetings with U.S. and Iranian negotiators in Doha today, the Pakistani MFA says.

According to the statement, the diplomatic talks were built upon foundations previously laid during the Lake Lucerne Summit. All participating parties have formally agreed to sustain the momentum and extend their discussions into the coming period.

"Qatari and Pakistani mediators concluded separate meetings with the U.S. and Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the aspects of the Islamabad MOU, building on the Lake Lucerne Summit," the ministry stated.

The ministry notes that the schedule for the next diplomatic round is expected to be finalized at the earliest possible time following the conclusion of the funeral processions for the former Iranian Supreme Leader.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.