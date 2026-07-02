BSTDB and Unibank sign $7 million trade finance facility to support trade in Azerbaijan

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) and Unibank have signed a USD 7 million trade finance facility to support export and import transactions and improve access to finance for Azerbaijani businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The facility will provide short-term financing for eligible trade transactions, helping companies maintain commercial flows and strengthen their links with regional and international markets.

“Facilitating trade and supporting the private sector are central to BSTDB’s mandate. We are pleased to expand the network of our active financial intermediaries in Azerbaijan by joining forces with Unibank. Through this facility, the Bank will help Azerbaijani businesses, including SMEs, expand their commercial activities and strengthen their links with regional and international markets,” said Dr. Serhat Köksal, President of BSTDB.

Heybat Gadirov, Acting Chairman of the Management Board, Unibank: “We are pleased to renew our partnership with BSTDB and further strengthen our cooperation through this new trade finance facility. Expanding access to trade finance is essential for supporting the growth and competitiveness of Azerbaijani businesses, particularly SMEs. This facility will enable us to provide our clients with additional financing opportunities, facilitate international trade activities, and contribute to the sustainable development of the country’s private sector.”

The agreement, signed in Baku during the BSTDB Business Forum, builds on a relationship between BSTDB and Unibank that dates back to 2005. Previous BSTDB facilities supported nearly 150 sub-loans to local SMEs and financed 31 trade transactions totaling USD 24.7 million.

About BSTDB

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is an international financial institution established by Albania, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Türkiye, and Ukraine. The BSTDB headquarters are in Thessaloniki, Greece. BSTDB supports economic development and regional cooperation by providing loans, credit lines, equity and guarantees for projects and trade financing in the public and private sectors in its member countries. The authorized capital of the Bank is EUR 3.45 billion.

For information on BSTDB, visit http://www.bstdb.org

About Unibank

Unibank is one of Azerbaijan’s leading private commercial banks. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Baku, Unibank provides a broad range of retail, corporate and investment banking services. The Bank has been at the forefront of digital innovation in Azerbaijan and launched Leobank, the country’s first mobile-only bank, in 2021.

For more information: https://unibank.az