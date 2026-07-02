Uzbekistan opens new AI cluster at Tashkent tech university

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Uzbekistan has launched a new artificial intelligence cluster at Tashkent University of Information Technologies named after Muhammad al-Khwarizmi as part of broader efforts to strengthen the country’s AI ecosystem, expand scientific capacity and support innovation-driven growth.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

The opening ceremony brought together senior government officials, technology sector representatives, academics, researchers and students.

Among those attending were Sherzod Shermatov, along with senior officials from the Presidential Administration and the Cabinet of Ministers responsible for digitalization and artificial intelligence development.

The launch comes as Uzbekistan continues to accelerate the development of its digital economy, expand the use of AI technologies and train specialists for the sector.

The newly established AI cluster is designed to integrate education, scientific research and innovation projects into a single platform. As part of the initiative, the university received a modern GPU cluster and high-performance multifunctional servers to support the development of AI models, large-scale data processing, machine learning and applied research.

“The launch of the Artificial Intelligence Cluster marks an important step in strengthening the university’s scientific and technological capacity and supporting innovative ideas among young people,” the university said in a statement.

The cluster also includes an AI Laboratory, an AI Prototyping Room and an AI Lecture Room, where students and young researchers will work on projects involving artificial intelligence, 3D design, the Internet of Things and startup development.

During the event, officials also launched the AI module of the ServSig project and presented several startup initiatives and scientific developments.

It was said that the new platform is expected to play a key role in advancing Uzbekistan’s long-term strategy to position itself as a regional hub for artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.