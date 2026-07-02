Leyla Aliyeva meets “Young Beekeeper” project participant in Yevlakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. On July 1, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, visited the family of Suleyman Suleymanov, a participant in the “Young Beekeeper” project, during her trip to Yevlakh.

Leyla Aliyeva had a warm conversation with the young beekeeper's family members, taking a close interest in their living conditions, their beekeeping activities, the first results they have achieved, and their future plans. She also took part in the cheese-making process at the farm and presented gifts to the family.

During the meeting, she was briefed on the beekeeping farm established within the framework of the “Young Beekeeper” project, the maintenance of bee colonies, honey production, and the farm's future development prospects. The family expressed their gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her attention and support and presented her with beekeeping products.

Project participant Suleyman Suleymanov took part in the 44-day Patriotic War and the anti-terrorist operations. He was awarded the medals "For the Liberation of Sugovushan," "Brave Warrior," and "Participant of the Patriotic War."

The “Young Beekeeper” project, implemented since 2021 on the initiative of the IDEA Public Union in partnership with the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Agency, and the ABAD public legal entity, aims to contribute to biodiversity conservation, promote the development of beekeeping as a form of eco-entrepreneurship, support natural honey production, and help improve the livelihoods of young families.