Leyla Aliyeva visits Juma Mosque in Yevlakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. On July 1, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, visited the Juma Mosque during her trip to the city of Yevlakh.

Leyla Aliyeva inspected the conditions created at the mosque for worship and the performance of religious rites.

The mosque's imam noted that the Juma Mosque was inaugurated in 1998 and can accommodate up to 600 worshippers at a time. He said that the restoration of mosques in the liberated territories has brought particular joy to religious figures and worshippers, adding that the Juma Mosque also receives the state's attention and care. The imam expressed his gratitude to the country's leadership.

At the conclusion of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva was presented with a copy of the Holy Quran as a gift.