Kazakhstan, Chinese company discuss AI tools for economic forecasting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kazakhstan and the Chinese artificial intelligence company 01.AI have discussed using AI to improve macroeconomic forecasting and support economic policymaking.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, following a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin and 01.AI founder and CEO Kai-Fu Lee.

"We need a unified intelligent model for comprehensive scenario analysis. Standard forecasts no longer keep pace with rapidly changing market conditions," The ministry refers to Zhumangarin's remarks.

According to the ministry, the discussions focused on applying AI to enhance economic forecasting, improve government decision-making, and strengthen the efficiency of public administration.

The ministry said 01.AI presented several digital solutions, including a business inspection system that automatically assesses risks using data from 27 government agencies and an economic growth forecasting platform that analyzes the impact of key macroeconomic indicators in real time.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has made artificial intelligence one of the pillars of its economic modernization strategy. In 2026, the government adopted the nationwide Digital Qazaqstan strategy through 2029, which calls for large-scale deployment of AI across public administration, industry, finance, transport, and other sectors. The strategy aims to improve government efficiency, expand digital public services, and strengthen the country's competitiveness as a regional technology hub.

AI is also becoming a key element of Kazakhstan's economic policymaking. Authorities are developing AI-based tools for macroeconomic forecasting, regulatory oversight, and public administration, while investing in computing infrastructure, digital skills, and international technology partnerships. The government has also designated 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence to accelerate adoption across the economy.