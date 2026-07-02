Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 2.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 20 currencies went up, while 24 currencies fell compared to July 1.

The official rate for $1 is 1,340,214 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,525,811 rials. On July 1, the euro was priced at 1,530,043 rials.

Currency Rial on July 2 Rial on July 1 1 US dollar USD 1,340,214 1,340,207 1 British pound GBP 1,779,533 1,776,720 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,657,429 1,658,059 1 Swedish króna SEK 137,837 138,126 1 Norwegian krone NOK 135,223 135,244 1 Danish krone DKK 204,119 204,698 1 Indian rupee INR 14,090 14,175 1 UAE Dirham AED 364,932 364,930 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,333,386 4,325,775 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 482,055 481,905 100 Japanese yen JPY 825,120 824,194 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 170,863 170,888 1 Omani rial OMR 3,482,300 3,482,141 1 Canadian dollar CAD 943,341 943,398 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 760,802 760,531 1 South African rand ZAR 81,716 81,741 1 Turkish lira TRY 28,718 28,726 1 Russian ruble RUB 17,124 17,123 1 Qatari rial QAR 368,191 368,189 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 102,263 102,268 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,604 11,604 1 Australian dollar AUD 925,013 926,636 1 Saudi rial SAR 357,390 357,389 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,564,399 3,564,380 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,034,464 1,035,347 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,087,531 1,088,004 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 39,884 39,875 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 638 638 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 880,186 885,493 1 Libyan dinar LYD 209,076 208,588 1 Chinese yuan CNY 197,310 197,378 100 Thai baht THB 4,021,677 4,031,156 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 327,351 328,176 1,000 South Korean won KRW 864,192 865,066 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,890,288 1,890,278 1 euro EUR 1,525,811 1,530,043 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 279,736 278,746 1 Georgian lari GEL 508,639 508,122 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 74,653 74,800 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,989 20,888 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 483,919 483,917 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 787,943 788,356 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,174,987 2,183,511 1 Tajik somoni TJS 144,734 144,901 1 Turkmen manat TMT 381,990 381,945 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,137 2,155

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,685,109 rials and $1 costs 1,480,135.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.75-1.78 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,99-2,02 million rials.