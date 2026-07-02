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Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 2

Economy News 2 July 2026 09:35 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 2
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 2.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 20 currencies went up, while 24 currencies fell compared to July 1.

The official rate for $1 is 1,340,214 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,525,811 rials. On July 1, the euro was priced at 1,530,043 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 2

Rial on July 1

1 US dollar

USD

1,340,214

1,340,207

1 British pound

GBP

1,779,533

1,776,720

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,657,429

1,658,059

1 Swedish króna

SEK

137,837

138,126

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

135,223

135,244

1 Danish krone

DKK

204,119

204,698

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,090

14,175

1 UAE Dirham

AED

364,932

364,930

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,333,386

4,325,775

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

482,055

481,905

100 Japanese yen

JPY

825,120

824,194

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

170,863

170,888

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,482,300

3,482,141

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

943,341

943,398

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

760,802

760,531

1 South African rand

ZAR

81,716

81,741

1 Turkish lira

TRY

28,718

28,726

1 Russian ruble

RUB

17,124

17,123

1 Qatari rial

QAR

368,191

368,189

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

102,263

102,268

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,604

11,604

1 Australian dollar

AUD

925,013

926,636

1 Saudi rial

SAR

357,390

357,389

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,564,399

3,564,380

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,034,464

1,035,347

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,087,531

1,088,004

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

39,884

39,875

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

638

638

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

880,186

885,493

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

209,076

208,588

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

197,310

197,378

100 Thai baht

THB

4,021,677

4,031,156

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

327,351

328,176

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

864,192

865,066

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,890,288

1,890,278

1 euro

EUR

1,525,811

1,530,043

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

279,736

278,746

1 Georgian lari

GEL

508,639

508,122

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

74,653

74,800

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

20,989

20,888

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

483,919

483,917

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

787,943

788,356

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,174,987

2,183,511

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

144,734

144,901

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

381,990

381,945

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,137

2,155

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,685,109 rials and $1 costs 1,480,135.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.75-1.78 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,99-2,02 million rials.

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