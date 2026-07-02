Uzbek President Mirziyoyev arrives in Georgia for state visit

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Tbilisi on Wednesday for a state visit aimed at strengthening political and economic ties between Uzbekistan and Georgia.

This was reflected in the statement published by the press service of the Uzbek president.

Mirziyoyev was welcomed at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport by Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili and other senior officials.

State flags of both countries were raised and an honor guard was assembled to mark the official arrival of the Uzbek leader.

During the visit, Mirziyoyev is scheduled to hold talks with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili later on Wednesday.

On July 3, the Uzbek president is also expected to meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

The visit reflects the steady deepening of ties between Uzbekistan and Georgia in recent years, marked by growing trade turnover, expanding transport and logistics cooperation, and increasing efforts by both sides to strengthen regional connectivity and diversify economic partnerships.

Previously Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze invited Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a state visit to Tbilisi, Georgia on July 2-3.

"The leaders will consider practical aspects of strengthening Uzbek-Georgian relations of friendship and multifaceted cooperation," the presidential press service said in a statement.