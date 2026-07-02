VEON plans to invest additional $1 billion in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. UAE-based VEON plans to invest an additional $1 billion in Kazakhstan's economy over the next three years, VEON Group Chief Executive Officer Kaan Terzioğlu said.

As the Kazakh presidential press service reported, he made the announcement during a meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

Terzioğlu shared the company's plans to introduce advanced telecommunications technologies and expand public access to digital services. He also expressed VEON's strong interest in participating in the implementation of Kazakhstan's Digital Kazakhstan initiative. In addition, it was noted that Beeline Kazakhstan is considering the construction of a data center in Astana.

During the meeting, the sides focused on the development of Kazakhstan's telecommunications market in the context of digitalization and the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.

Tokayev praised VEON's long-standing presence in Kazakhstan and its significant contribution to the country's telecommunications and digital ecosystem. The president emphasized that artificial intelligence is becoming a key driver of economic growth as Kazakhstan enters a new stage of digital transformation.

In this context, Tokayev encouraged VEON to actively cooperate in such priority areas as the development of modern computing infrastructure and cloud services. The president reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to maintaining a favorable investment climate and strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships with foreign investors.

VEON is a digital operator providing telecommunications and digital services in five countries, based in Dubai. The company serves more than 150 million connectivity customers and has over 205 million active digital users.