Kazakh PM, EBRD president discuss expanding investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kazakhstan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed expanding investment cooperation in infrastructure, digitalization and finance.

This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh government following a meeting between Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso in Astana.

"This year, the EBRD's investments in Kazakhstan's economy will reach a historic level. Projects worth more than 800 million euros have already been financed, while total investment is expected to exceed 1.3 billion euros by the end of the year," the government quoted Renaud-Basso as saying.

According to the government, the talks focused on investment cooperation in the construction and modernization of social, transport, industrial and engineering infrastructure, as well as digitalization, artificial intelligence, financial sector development and business support.

Bektenov noted the EBRD's contribution to improving Kazakhstan's investment climate and supporting sustainable economic growth. The government said the bank's portfolio in Kazakhstan currently includes 354 projects worth a combined $12.7 billion across sectors including SMEs, finance, utilities, energy, agriculture and information technology.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation and implementing new joint investment projects, the government added.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan remains one of the EBRD's largest investment destinations in Central Asia. In recent years, the bank has increasingly focused on financing transport connectivity, renewable energy, municipal infrastructure and private sector development, while also expanding support for digital transformation and climate-related projects.

In 2025, the EBRD ranked Kazakhstan among its leading countries by annual investment volume. The bank has also deepened cooperation with the government on policy reforms aimed at attracting private capital and improving the business environment.