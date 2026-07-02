Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye review broad agenda of strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye have reviewed a broad range of issues related to their comprehensive strategic partnership.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported this following discussions held on July 1 during talks between Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the seventh meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group of the two countries.

"During the meeting, the parties reviewed a broad range of issues related to the Kyrgyz-Turkish comprehensive strategic partnership, including cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian, consular, and other fields. Particular attention was also paid to cooperation within international and regional organizations," the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

Jeenbek Kulubaev highlighted the dynamic development of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations, which are based on shared historical, cultural, and linguistic ties, as well as the high level of political dialogue between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

To further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership, the ministers discussed preparations for upcoming high-level contacts, including reciprocal visits by the two heads of state and the seventh meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye.

In the economic sphere, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the goal set by the two presidents of increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion and exchanged views on practical steps to reach this target.

Ahead of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye, the parties confirmed their interest in organizing joint commemorative events, including cross-cultural days, academic conferences, exhibitions, and other humanitarian initiatives. They also stressed the importance of further expanding the bilateral legal framework.

The ministers also exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

Following the seventh meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group, the foreign ministers signed a Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye for 2027–2028.

The agreements reached at the strategic planning meeting are expected to reinforce political dialogue between Bishkek and Ankara, facilitate progress toward the $5 billion bilateral trade target, and pave the way for expanded cooperation in transport, investment, cultural exchanges, and regional diplomacy through the implementation of the 2027–2028 cooperation program.