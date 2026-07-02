Modernized neighborhood in Yevlakh inaugurated with participation of Leyla Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. On July 1, a modernized residential neighborhood in the city of Yevlakh was inaugurated with the participation of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

Within the framework of the “Healthy Neighborhood” project, implemented pursuant to the relevant Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports established sports facilities in the neighborhood. Mini-football and basketball courts with artificial turf were built, while various outdoor fitness equipment, as well as table tennis and chess tables, were installed.

In addition, the Yevlakh City Executive Authority installed gazebos, numerous benches, and new lighting poles in the courtyard, renovated the facades and entrances of the residential buildings, resurfaced the roads, upgraded the electricity lines, and created a green area with trees, seasonal flowers, and shrubs.

Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself with the landscaping works carried out in the neighborhood and planted seasonal flowers together with IDEA volunteers. She also presented gifts to the neighborhood's young residents and posed for commemorative photos with them.