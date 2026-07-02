Uzbekistan, Norway hold third round of political consultations in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Uzbekistan and Norway held the third round of political consultations, as the two countries looked to strengthen bilateral ties across political, economic and cultural areas.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan following the consultations held in Tashkent on July 1.

The Uzbek delegation was led by Muzaffar Madrakhimov, while the Norwegian side was headed by Eivind Vad Petersson.

During the consultations, the sides reviewed the current state of relations and discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment, culture and humanitarian initiatives.

“The parties discussed the development of bilateral relations in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as other areas of mutual interest,” Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Particular focus was placed on increasing trade and investment cooperation, including the exchange of visits between the ministries of both countries and business representatives from both countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues, underscoring the importance of continued dialogue on shared challenges and opportunities.

At the conclusion of the talks, Uzbekistan and Norway agreed to maintain regular consultations as part of broader efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation and strengthen ties between the two countries.