Kazakhstan aims to retain Central Asia's lead in attracting foreign investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Kazakhstan intends to maintain its position as the leading destination for foreign investment in Central Asia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the 38th plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council in Astana, the presidential press service reported.

"Despite an unfavorable external environment, Kazakhstan's economy grew by 6.5 percent last year. The country's gross domestic product exceeded $300 billion. Kazakhstan intends to retain its leadership in Central Asia in terms of attracting investment. The stock of net foreign direct investment has surpassed $150 billion, accounting for nearly 70 percent of all investment in the region," Tokayev said.

The president said Kazakhstan has established a modern institutional framework designed to attract international businesses. As part of efforts to streamline investment procedures, the country has launched the National Digital Investment Platform, which operates as a one-stop shop for investors.

Tokayev added that the government's Investment Headquarters ensures the prompt resolution of investor issues and provides comprehensive state support for investment projects.

"Today, foreign entrepreneurs can benefit from our Altyn Visa program, which offers tax incentives and simplified immigration procedures. At the same time, we do not intend to rest on our achievements. There is still a great deal of work ahead," Tokayev said.