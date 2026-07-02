Uzbek think tank, German foundation discuss new cooperation initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Uzbekistan’s Center for Foreign Policy Studies and International Initiatives held talks with Andre Algermissen to discuss expanding cooperation and launching new joint analytical projects.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Center for Foreign Policy Studies and International Initiatives of Uzbekistan.

The meeting focused on reviewing the current activities of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Central Asia and identifying priority areas for future collaboration.

The sides also exchanged views on key regional and international developments, with particular attention to foreign policy trends, regional security and sustainable development across Central Asia.

“Particular attention was given to the launch of joint scientific, practical and analytical projects aimed at strengthening expert dialogue on foreign policy, regional security and sustainable development,” the center said in a statement.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to move forward with practical implementation of new joint initiatives and deepen their partnership.

The discussions reflect growing efforts by Uzbek research institutions to expand international cooperation and strengthen policy dialogue with European partners on regional and global issues.

Konrad Adenauer Foundation is a German political foundation affiliated with Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), founded in 1955 and named after Konrad Adenauer. It focuses on promoting democracy, rule of law, human rights, political dialogue, and sustainable development worldwide. The foundation operates in more than 100 countries, supporting policy research, civic education, leadership programs, and international cooperation. In Central Asia, it works on issues such as regional security, governance reforms, economic development, and foreign policy dialogue.