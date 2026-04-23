Digital channels drive bank growth in Turkmenistan - Colvir (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Remote banking and mobile channels are expected to be among the most promising areas of financial sector development in Turkmenistan, Denis Yudin, Head of Business Development Department at Colvir Software Solutions, told Trend.

According to him, these solutions are no longer viewed as optional services but have become a core element of the modern banking model, enabling customers to access services anytime and from any device.

"The most promising areas are those that respond both to the government’s digitalisation agenda and to the real needs of the banking market. First and foremost, these include remote banking and the development of mobile channels," Yudin said.

He noted that digital channels are increasingly serving as a key driver for expanding customer bases, generating fee income, and supporting overall business growth in the banking sector.

"The second important area is the development of payment infrastructure. Particularly promising here are instant payment systems, QR payments, international settlements, and ISO 20022 standards, as well as the broader modernisation of payment services and greater transaction transparency," he added.

According to Yudin, these tools are particularly relevant for Turkmenistan, as they can boost cashless transactions, simplify payments for businesses and individuals, and create a foundation for new digital services.

"The third area is the development of ecosystem banking, in which integrations, security, big data, and intelligent automation play a major role," Yudin noted.

He explained that banks are gradually transforming from traditional financial institutions into digital platforms capable of integrating with fintech companies, marketplaces, and government services in real time.

"In the medium term, one can also expect growing interest in products for specific customer groups, Islamic banking, investment and savings solutions, as well as AI tools and digital assets," he said.

According to him, artificial intelligence can enhance fraud detection, automate routine processes, improve customer advisory services, and enable more personalized financial offerings.

"A wide range of technologies is currently being developed and introduced in Turkmenistan, and these are changing the very model of banking services," Yudin said.

He emphasized that this transformation covers not only customer-facing solutions but also the broader infrastructure of banking automation, integration, cybersecurity, and data management.

"Among the most practical technologies that Colvir aims to introduce are, first and foremost, internet banking for businesses, mobile banking for retail customers, and mobile banking for businesses," he added.

According to Yudin, these solutions allow banks to shift a growing number of operations into a scalable digital environment while improving accessibility for users.

"QR payments and instant payment systems also deserve special attention. This is one of the most practical and timely directions for the market," Yudin noted.

He revealed that Colvir has already developed a pilot QR-code payment system, including mobile applications and solutions for both retail and online payments.

"Equally important is the less visible infrastructural side of these changes. This includes integration solutions, as well as a broad perimeter of cybersecurity, transaction protection, threat monitoring, AML, and infrastructure resilience," he said.

According to him, these technologies enable banks to build secure and reliable ecosystems, ensuring seamless and protected access to financial services.

"As digital channels continue to grow, security becomes a critical issue," Yudin concluded.

He added that the future of digital banking in Turkmenistan will depend not only on new interfaces and payment tools, but also on the strength of the technological foundation supporting them.

For reference, Colvir Software Solutions is a UK-based IT company founded in 2000 that specializes in developing and implementing end-to-end software solutions for banks, postal operators, and financial institutions. The company focuses on automating financial and administrative processes through core banking systems, digital banking platforms, and enterprise solutions, operating across multiple countries with hundreds of completed projects and a broad client base in the financial sector.