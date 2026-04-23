Azerbaijani oil moves higher in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, grew by $2.22, or 2%, on April 22 from the previous level, coming in at $113.11 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $2.25, or 2.09%, to $110.09 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $4.13, or 5.02%, to $86.39 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $4.62, or 4.29%, to $112.31 per barrel.