Azerbaijan invites Irish companies to invest in its green energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Irish companies have been invited to invest in renewable energy projects, including the production and transmission sectors, in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed during a meeting between Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and a delegation led by the head of the Irish-Azerbaijani interparliamentary working group, Tony McCormack.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Ireland, especially the opportunities for expanding cooperation in the energy sector. The important role of interparliamentary relations in strengthening relations, as well as in identifying new areas of cooperation, was emphasized. Azerbaijan's contributions to Europe's energy security as a stable and reliable energy supplier against the backdrop of current global challenges in the energy sector were noted.

Information was provided on the projects implemented by Azerbaijan in the framework of the export of crude oil and natural gas, as well as the development of renewable energy sources and the creation of interregional green energy corridors. The Irish delegation highlighted the work done in its country's energy transition policy, development of renewable energy sources, and modernization of energy infrastructure, and expressed its interest in expanding energy cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The meeting noted that last year, 532,000 tons of crude oil were supplied to Ireland from Azerbaijan. Cooperation opportunities in the field of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were considered.

The conversation also touched upon the issue of the Irish side's participation in the upcoming Baku Energy Week events.