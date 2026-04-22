Uzbekistan sees nearly 45% increase in trade with France

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 22. Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with France reached $261 million in the first two months of 2026, marking a 44.6% increase compared to $180.6 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s National Statistics Committee shows that the figure also rose by 35.0% compared to $193.4 million recorded in January-February 2024, reflecting steady growth in bilateral trade.

Over the reporting period, Uzbekistan’s exports to France amounted to $211.1 million, accounting for the majority of total trade turnover. Based on the figures, imports from France stood at approximately $49.9 million.

Uzbekistan continues to expand its trade ties with France, maintaining a stable upward trend in economic cooperation.

Overall, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $11.6 billion in January-February 2026, with the country maintaining trade relations with more than 160 countries worldwide.