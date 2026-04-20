Kyrgyzstan reports consistent growth in electricity subscribers
Photo: Agway Energy Services
The steady increase in electricity subscribers reflects ongoing population growth, urbanization, and expanding economic activity, which are driving higher demand for reliable electricity supply in Kyrgyzstan.
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