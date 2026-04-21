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Kazakhstan, Armenia expand air connectivity with new direct flights

Kazakhstan Materials 21 April 2026 17:12 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan, Armenia expand air connectivity with new direct flights
Photo: SCAT Airlines

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Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
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ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 21. Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines has launched regular flights on the Aktau-Yerevan route starting April 18, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

Flights are operated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, using Boeing 737 aircraft.

In addition, Armenian carrier Shirak Avia began operating regular flights on the Astana-Yerevan route from April 20, 2026, with a frequency of once a week on Mondays. These flights are also operated using Boeing 737 aircraft.

“The launch of new air routes is expected to contribute to the further development of trade, economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Armenia,” the ministry said.

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