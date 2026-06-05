EU experts conduct technical evaluation for Nakhchivan railway restoration - delegation head

GANJA, Azerbaijan, June 5. An extensive evaluation is currently being carried out by experts regarding the reconstruction of the Nakhchivan railway, Victor Bojkov, Head of the Cooperation Section of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said during a media briefing in Ganja dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the EU–Azerbaijan partnership and projects implemented in Ganja, Trend reports.

​According to him, experts are examining the railway line, border crossings, and possible routes to assess the costs and technical requirements necessary for the restoration of the line. Within the framework of the evaluation, the condition of sleepers, curvatures, flood risks, and other infrastructural challenges are also taken into account.

​Bojkov noted that although the line currently exists, its operating speed is low, and technical defects are present in some sections. For this reason, the project is not a complete overhaul but rather focuses on restoration and modernization.

​He added that a new railway section of approximately 7 kilometers, constructed by the Azerbaijani government in the southeastern part of Nakhchivan using state budget funds, is being used as a reference point in the assessment. Through this template, construction costs, technical standards, labor, and equipment requirements are determined more precisely.

​Once these analyses are finalized, the total cost of the restoration work for the entire line will be calculated. According to preliminary estimates, the project cost is anticipated to hover around $1 billion.