National Bank of Kazakhstan expands macroeconomic stabilizing measures and digital financial architecture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The National Bank of Kazakhstan plans to expand its macroeconomic stabilizing measures and digital financial architecture following an official operational report presented to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports via Akorda.

​The baseline financial strategy, reviewed during a high-level briefing with National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov, outlines the monetary parameters achieved in 2025 and establishes core development targets for the remaining quarters of 2026.

​According to the official report, institutional regulatory interventions successfully brought domestic consumer price inflation down to 12.3% by the end of 2025, with further deflationary trends driving the rate down to 10.4% at the end of May 2026.

​"The National Bank, jointly with the Government, continues comprehensive work to further reduce inflation," Suleimenov noted during his presentation, highlighting record growth across state-managed funds. By the end of 2025, the central bank's gold and foreign exchange reserves reached a historic milestone of $65.4 billion, while the foreign currency assets of the National Fund expanded by $5.1 billion to reach $63.9 billion. Concurrently, the assets under management of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund (UAPF) increased by 2.7 trillion tenge, bringing the total pension asset pool to 25.1 trillion tenge.

​Focusing on structural technology goals, the regulator detailed the successful integration of a specialized legal regime for digital assets, which supported over 30 pilot projects involving real-world asset tokenization, fiat-backed stablecoin issuance, and regulated crypto-fiat transactional channels. Moving forward, the National Bank plans to scale up the newly deployed National Digital Financial Infrastructure, which anchors biometric verification, interbank settlements, and digital tenge services. Following the review, President Tokayev directed the central bank to ensure long-term financial system resilience and implement synchronized anti-inflationary policies alongside the government.