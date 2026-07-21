UN Resident Coordinator presents credentials to President of Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has received credentials from the newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Xiaojun Grace Wang.

This is reflected in the statement, published by the government of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the UN representative conveyed greetings from UN Secretary-General António Guterres to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The sides discussed cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations, including the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2026–2030.

President Berdimuhamedov noted the importance of cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies, highlighting areas such as sustainable development, preventive diplomacy, environmental protection and economic cooperation.

"Having acknowledged the high level of hosting of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in the country last year, as well as international events dedicated to the declaration of 2025 as the "International Year of Peace and Trust" and the 30th anniversary of the country's permanent neutrality, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the significant role of the Turkmenistan-United Nations Strategic Advisory Council in the agenda of cooperation with the UN," the statement says.

The parties exchanged views on international initiatives related to energy security, transport connectivity and environmental issues, including those affecting landlocked developing countries. Xiaojun Grace Wang, who assumed the position of UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan on July 1, expressed readiness to continue cooperation with Turkmenistan within the framework of UN development programs.