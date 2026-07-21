Kyrgyzstan continues electricity imports despite hydropower potential

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Kyrgyzstan continues to import electricity from neighboring countries despite the country's significant hydropower potential.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced this in a post on social media while commenting on the country's energy situation.

"To this day, I feel uncomfortable asking my counterparts in neighboring countries to supply us with electricity during the winter period. However, we have no choice-we continue to import electricity in winter," Sadyr Japarov said.

According to the president, Kyrgyzstan supplies water to neighboring countries but is itself forced to import electricity to meet domestic demand.

Sadyr Japarov described the situation as "very shameful," noting that the electricity shortage is the result of many years without the construction of major hydropower plants.